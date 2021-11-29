Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,031 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $46,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

