Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $63,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $248,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 51.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

