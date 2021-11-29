Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $48,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.20.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.