Fifth Third Bancorp Has $72.39 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $72,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

