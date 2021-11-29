Fifth Third Bancorp Has $57.74 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $57,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $191.85 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

