Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $262.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

