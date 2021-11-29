Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,036 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $67,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

