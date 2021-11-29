Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 520 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $329.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.