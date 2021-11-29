Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $54,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.71 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

