Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.21.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,415.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 136.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.