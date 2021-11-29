Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post $679.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.70 million to $689.60 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

