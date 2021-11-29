FairGame (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.63 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and approximately $30.29 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

