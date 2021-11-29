F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $223.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total transaction of $430,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,446 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $226.25 on Friday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $160.85 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

