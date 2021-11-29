Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.33.

Shares of EXR opened at $198.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $204.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

