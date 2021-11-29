Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 118,981 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,981 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.15% of Scientific Games worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,040,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

