Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

BYD traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.30. 13,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

