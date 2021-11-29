Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 101,055 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 149,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,772,509. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.