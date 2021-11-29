Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,874,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801,735 shares during the period. Denison Mines comprises approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 2.09% of Denison Mines worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

DNN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.65. 116,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,208,795. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

