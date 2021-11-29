Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 70,556 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $207,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 47.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 50,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,478. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

