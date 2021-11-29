Everipedia (IQ) Market Capitalization Tops $184.76 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $184.76 million and $31.37 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00063375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00073259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00097690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,309.04 or 0.07464556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,688.41 or 0.99933628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,822 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

