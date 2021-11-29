Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 171,673 shares of company stock worth $10,931,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,673. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

