Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Up 3,580.0% in November

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 3,580.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EURMF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Europcar Mobility Group Company Profile

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

