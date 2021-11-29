Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director Purchases $107,950.00 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EEFT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.21. 479,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,235. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

