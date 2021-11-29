Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Update

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EGFEY stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.