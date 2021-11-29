Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $53,964.03 and approximately $65,007.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.