EOS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $724.09 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $724.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.95 or 0.00006913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,040,541,065 coins and its circulating supply is 972,540,653 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.