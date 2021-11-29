Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 818.8% in November

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 818.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENZN opened at $0.39 on Monday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

