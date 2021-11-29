Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envestnet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. 3,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Envestnet stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

