Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Entravision Communications worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 185,139 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $7.02 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.