EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

ENLC stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

