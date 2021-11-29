ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.00 ($13.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.00 and a 200 day moving average of €10.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. ENI has a 1 year low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

