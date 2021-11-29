Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.50.

ENB stock traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$48.93. 3,644,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,776. Enbridge has a one year low of C$40.36 and a one year high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$99.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

