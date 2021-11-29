Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

