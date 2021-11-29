Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading 12.1% Higher

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.05. 418,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 987,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.18 million and a P/E ratio of -95.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.