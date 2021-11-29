EMCORE (EMKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 68.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

