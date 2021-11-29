Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

