Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $164.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

