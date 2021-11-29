Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

