Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $994.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.