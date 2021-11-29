Element Wealth LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 5.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 98,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The stock had a trading volume of 184,918 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

