Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.