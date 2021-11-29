eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $608.51 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

