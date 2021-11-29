EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.07. 70,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,126. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

