Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $81.51 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,556,294,922 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,662,712 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

