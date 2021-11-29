Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.
EC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.
Shares of EC stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
