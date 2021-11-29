Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

EC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of EC stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

