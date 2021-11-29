Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.23 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

