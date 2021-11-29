eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 1.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

