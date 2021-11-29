Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EXG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,866. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0689 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

