Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in November

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,605. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

