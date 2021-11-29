Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 173.0% in November

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
