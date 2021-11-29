Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 173.0% in November

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1095 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 671.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

